Over 3K people await Covid report in Haryana’s Jind

More than 3,000 people in Jind district are waiting to get their Covid test results since April 18.

As per the district health bulletin, 3,129 people are awaiting their sample reports. The district has total 1,981 active cases, of which 102 patients are admitted in isolation wards.

However, 132 people have succumbed to the virus so far.

A 41-year-old businessman, who gave throat swab for testing on April 19, said he is still waiting to collect his reports. “I have mild symptoms of fever, cough and pain in throat but the health department has failed to provide my Covid report. I had to wait for three hours to get my test done and now I’m making rounds of the hospital to collect my reports,” he said.

A 28-year-old student, Rohit Kumar, said he has been waiting for his report for the last six days.

“I have Covid symptoms and have home quarantined myself. Without getting test reports, how do I start my treatment? My family is worried. If we have to wait for a week to get the report, you can expect how many days will be required to get a bed in the hospital, if my situation worsens,” he said.

In many cases, the report doesn’t mention if the person is tested positive or negative. Many people complained that they are receiving equivocal reports (neither positive nor negative).

A health official, pleading anonymity, said they had sent samples to private labs for testing but reports are still awaited.

“Many labs have expressed their inability to provide reports as the pending cases are yet to be cleared first,” the official added.

Jind deputy commissioner Aditya Dahiya said Covid reports are delayed as 12 of 14 staff members deployed at the RT-PCR testing lab at Uchana in Jind were found infected with the virus.

“We will deploy additional staff at the testing lab to solve this problem. The number of people coming for testing has increased significantly. The health department staff are approaching people who have shown symptoms. One can visit any health centre in district if they face any issue,” the Jind DC added.

