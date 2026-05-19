Ludhiana, The Ludhiana zonal unit of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence recovered over 4 kg of opium worth ₹21.69 lakh after conducting searches operation here, said officials on Tuesday. Over 4 kg of opium recovered in Ludhiana

During the search at a residential premises, DRI sleuths recovered 11 packets containing 1.64 kgs of opium, having an approximate illicit market value of ₹8.20 lakh.

The contraband was found concealed inside food items, including noodle packets and syrup bottles, under the guise of household articles meant for overseas shipment

The premises was being used for concealment and packing of narcotic substances intended for export through courier channels, they said.

A follow-up action was also carried out at the premises of a courier service provider in Ludhiana, where a parcel booked for dispatch was intercepted and examined.

The examination resulted in recovery of 14 packets containing 2.698 kg of opium, having an approximate illicit market value of ₹13.49 Lakh. The contraband was found concealed inside cardboard layers, kitchen utensils and food packets.

Thus, a total of 25 packets containing 4.338 kgs of opium, valued at approximately Rs. 21.69 Lakh in the illicit market, were seized, they said.

Further, liaison was established with the concerned authorities and 3 consignments carrying approximately 3 Kgs of narcotic substances, enroute to the USA and Canada, were intercepted by the authorities in France.

The seizure indicates the use of courier channels for attempted export of narcotic substances through concealment in household and food items and is expected to have an impact on the activities of syndicates involved in such cross-border smuggling of drugs.

Two persons involved in the case have been arrested under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and further investigation is in progress.

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