Over 43% of targeted 35L beneficiaries in Lucknow have got their first dose

LUCKNOW Over 43% (15,12,029) eligible beneficiaries of the targeted 35 lakh in Lucknow have now received the first dose of Covid vaccination while over 13% (4,64,422) have been vaccinated completely, according to data released by the health department on Monday.

“During the day, 13,910 more doses were administered. There were 7,530 male and 6,380 female beneficiaries,” said Dr MK Singh, in-charge of vaccination in Lucknow.

The day’s total vaccination count took the total doses administered to beneficiaries in Lucknow to 19,76,451. On Tuesday, the number of total doses is expected to cross the 20-lakh mark as the health department has organised a one-day mega vaccination drive at 147 vaccination centres.

Experts said the pace of vaccination in Lucknow has to improve further keeping in view the probable third wave.

“Vaccination is a safety shield against the Covid infection. All eligible need to ensure they get the jab,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors.

“More private hospitals need to come forward and start Covid vaccination to increase vaccination coverage,” said Dr Sandeep Kapoor, director, Healthcity hospital.