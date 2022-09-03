Over 58 lakh students to appear in UP Board exams in 2023
Details of 31,28,318 students, including 31,19,372 regular and 8,946 private in class 10, and another 27,50,130 students, including 25,83,433 regular and 1,66,697 private in class 12, have been received online by the board, informed UP Board officials.
Tentatively, around 58.78 lakh students will appear in class 10 and class 12 examinations of UP Board to be held in 2023.
UP Board had given instructions to all its recognized schools to upload the information of educational details of their high school and intermediate students on its official website —www.upmsp.edu.in — by August 30. Till the stipulated time, details of 31,28,318 students including 31,19,372 regular and 8,946 private in class 10 and another 27,50,130 students including 25,83,433 regular and 1,66,697 private in class 12 have been received online by the board, informed UP Board officials.
A total of 51,92,616 students including 24,10,971 of intermediate and 27,81,645 of high school had registered for the 2022 edition of the UP Board examinations.
However, the officials made it clear that this figure remains tentative as it may undergo some minor changes as after receiving a check-list from the board, principals of these institutions would scrutinize details of the students like their names, names of their parents, date of birth, chosen subjects and photographs till September 7.
“The principals would then make any changes required in the uploaded details till September 18. However, during this period no details of a new student can be uploaded by the principals and only corrections in already uploaded information is possible,” said UP Board secretary Divyakant Shukla.
They would then submit a list of registered students bearing their photographs along with the receipts of the registration fee deposited in the state treasury at the office of their respective district inspector of schools (DIoSs) by September 30. The DIoS offices would then inform the regional office of the board concerned about these details, he added.
Meanwhile, a delegation of corporators affiliated to different political parties and former corporators under the banner of Jan Kalyan Sanstha met UP Board secretary Divakant Shukla on Thursday and demanded extension of the last date for submission of class 10 and class 12 application form. Shivsewak Singh, the president of the organisation, said that all the students could not deposit the registration fees due to floods that caused havoc in low-lying areas of Prayagraj during the past 11 days.
If not given the opportunity, these students will be deprived of the chance to appear in the 2023 UP Board examinations and their one academic year will get wasted, Singh said. The UP Board secretary assured to convey their demand to the state government.
