Over 6 lakh candidates to attend UPPCS and ACF/RFO (Pre)-2025 exam on Sunday

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has finalised all arrangements for the Preliminary Examination for the combined state/upper subordinate services (PCS) and assistant conservator of forest (ACF)/range forest officer (RFO) services-2025 set to be held across the state on Sunday. The headquarters of UPPSC in Prayagraj (File)

A total of 6,26,387 candidates are registered to appear across the state at 1,435 exam centres spread over 75 districts. The exam will be conducted in two shifts: From 9.30 am to 11.30 am and 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm.

In Prayagraj alone, more than 28,000 candidates are registered to appear at 67 centres, said Harshdev Pandey, the controller of exams.

Special instructions have been issued to invigilators regarding the handling of OMR answer sheets post-examination. Each candidate’s answer booklet will be in three copies: The first original copy in pink, the second preserved copy in green, and the third copy in blue, which will be handed to the candidate.

Invigilators will announce five minutes before the exam ends and then close the doors of all exam rooms. As soon as the exam finishes, invigilators will collect all three copies of the answer booklets bundled together. They will count and then separate the three copies of the OMR sheets. After recounting, the blue copy will be returned to the candidate. Candidates must remain seated until the blue copy is handed back and can then leave the exam hall with their question booklet and the blue copy. Under no circumstances are candidates allowed to separate their copy from the answer booklet, officials made clear.

The question booklets and OMR answer sheets for PCS (Pre)-2025 will be packed with a five-level security set up to ensure safe handling. At the top level, a sturdy shield laminated steel box will be used, followed by reinforced shielded burlap packaging surrounding it. Inside this will be a reinforced shield carton packaging containing 24 question booklets in reinforced shield polyethylene packets. Each individual question booklet will also have its own reinforced shield polyethylene packet as the fifth layer of protection.