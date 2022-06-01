Over 60 men armed with slings to protect President Kovind from monkey menace in Kanpur

Over 60 men from the police and the forest department, armed with slings (gulels), will be deployed to protect President Ram Nath Kovind from monkey menace upon his arrival at the circuit house here on June 3.

The President will visit Kanpur along with his family members after addressing a gathering at his native village Paraunkh in Kanpur Dehat. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also expected to visit Kanpur on the same day, said people aware of the development.

During his last visit to Kanpur on November 24 and November 25, 2021, President Kovind had stayed in the circuit house. By dusk, hundreds of monkeys had converged around his suite while raising questions on the security arrangements. The circuit house premises becomes the favourite spot for the monkeys every day in the evening who come here in search of food.

In order to prevent any such incident again, 50 jawans of the police department and 12 workers from the forest department would be stationed in the circuit house with slings and pebbles from June 2 itself, said Arvind Yadav, district forest officer.

Moreover, the big windows of the colonial era structure in the Kanpur Cantonment have also been covered with aluminium grills for more protection.

Also, a huge tent has been erected in the premises where the President will meet the visitors. Special arrangements have been made here as well to stop the monkeys from reaching the tent.

Last time, room number 6 was designated as the meeting hall, but it had become overcrowded.

To mention, this is the third visit of President Kovind to his native village after assuming office.