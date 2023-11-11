Over 67k DElEd seats remain vacant in U.P. despite two allotment phases

PRAYAGRAJ Even after two phases of college allotments for the Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) Training-2023 in Uttar Pradesh, a staggering 67,476 seats across various institutes remain unoccupied. The Examination Regulatory Authority, UP, based in Prayagraj, unveiled the second phase of college allotments last Friday.

Prayagraj-headquartered Examination Regulatory Authority, U.P. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Out of a total of 2,33,350 seats, including 10,600 seats at 67 District Institutes of Education and Training (DIETs) and 2,22,750 seats in 2,974 private colleges, only 10,101 DIET seats and 1,55,773 private college seats, totaling 1,65,874, have been filled in the two phases, according to data.

The admission process for the second phase is scheduled for completion by November 20, with training slated to commence from November 21. In the initial phase, 98,440 seats were allotted, encompassing 9,435 DIET seats and 89,005 private college seats. However, only 91,883 candidates enrolled, with 6,557 candidates failing to secure admission despite opting for colleges, as indicated by ERA, U.P. officials.

The DElEd, a two-year diploma program for prospective primary and upper primary school teachers, has seen a surge in interest following the Supreme Court’s dismissal of the National Council of Teacher Education (NCTE) notification of June 28, 2018. The ruling specified that only DElEd-trained candidates are eligible for primary teachers’ recruitment, excluding BEd degree holders. This decision has reignited interest among aspiring teachers, prompting colleges that previously showed disinterest in running the program due to declining applicants to once again consider offering the course.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Despite this renewed interest, 67,476 seats are poised to remain vacant, primarily attributed to the absence of new government primary teacher recruitments in UP over the last five years. Consequently, despite 105 private colleges seeking affiliation to offer DElEd courses from the 2024-25 academic session, the vacancies persist.

Photo Caption: (HT File Photo)

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!