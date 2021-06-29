Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Overwhelming response for Mumbai-Pune Deccan Express’ Vistadome coach since Saturday

The 44-seater Vistadome coach on Deccan Express, running between Mumbai and Pune, has received an overwhelming response from passengers after it was attached to the train on Saturday
By Aroosa Ahmed
UPDATED ON JUN 29, 2021 12:31 AM IST
The 44-seater Vistadome coach on Deccan Express, running between Mumbai and Pune, has received an overwhelming response from passengers after it was attached to the train on Saturday.

While all the 44 seats were booked on Saturday, 41 tickets were sold on Sunday. On Monday, 40 seats of the coach were booked. “The response from passengers has been good and the coach was nearly full on all the three days it operated,” said a senior Central Railway official.

The glass-roofed Vistadome coach has wide window panes and seats that rotate to 360 degrees to provide passengers with a better sightseeing experience.

It also has 12 LCD (liquid crystal display) television screens for entertainment, a mini-fridge, automatic sliding compartment doors, an oven, juicer grinder and toilets fitted with ceramic tiles.

“Full house for Vistadome coach in Mumbai-Pune Deccan Express Special Train started from today. Passengers can enjoy unhindered views of river, valley, waterfalls (sic),” the Ministry of Railways had tweeted on Saturday.

The Mumbai-Pune Deccan Express halts at Dadar, Thane, Kalyan, Neral, Lonavala, Talegaon, Khadki and Shivaji Nagar railway stations.

Initially, the coach was introduced on Jan Shatabdi Express on the Mumbai-Goa route in 2017 for passengers to enjoy the view of the Western Ghats.

