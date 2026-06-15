Owaisi launches Uttar Pradesh campaign from SP stronghold, targets BJP, Oppn politics

Asaduddin Owaisi, the AIMIM chief launches his party’s campaign for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections from the Muslim- dominated Matera constituency, considered a Samajwadi Party stronghold, in Bahraich on Sunday evening. Addressing a public gathering at Shankarpur, he called upon people to unite for securing their rightful share in power and governance.

Without directly naming Opposition parties, Owaisi remarked that on the pretext of defeating the BJP, certain communities have been reduced to merely laying carpets for others to enjoy political power. (FILE PHOTO)

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The Constitution framed by Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar grants every citizen the democratic right to participate in power, and AIMIM is prepared to fight for that right, he said.

Without directly naming Opposition parties, Owaisi remarked that on the pretext of defeating the BJP, certain communities have been reduced to merely laying carpets for others to enjoy political power.

“That era is over. Our struggle is now for equality, representation, and a fair share in power,” he declared.

The AIMIM chief also launched a sharp attack on the BJP government, alleging that bulldozer actions, police encounters, and imprisonment of innocent youths disproportionately affected a particular community.

Referring to media reports on police encounters, he questioned whether such actions were consistent with constitutional values and justice.

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{{^usCountry}} “Ours is a fight against injustice and discrimination. That is why allegations are constantly made against us, but we will continue our struggle,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Ours is a fight against injustice and discrimination. That is why allegations are constantly made against us, but we will continue our struggle,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Owaisi’s visit is being viewed as politically significant ahead of the 2027 assembly elections. Earlier, AIMIM state president Shaukat Ali had hinted that the party may contest around 200 seats in Uttar Pradesh, although he clarified that the final decision would be taken by the national leadership.

With Owaisi choosing Matera as the launch-pad for his Uttar Pradesh campaign, political observers believe the AIMIM is seeking to expand its influence in regions traditionally dominated by the Samajwadi Party and other Opposition parties.

Protests before rally

Ahead of Owaisi’s public meeting, members of right-wing organisations staged protests at Shankarpur and burned an effigy of AIMIM state president Shaukat Ali. Demonstrators attempted to march toward the rally venue carrying black flags but were stopped by police personnel deployed in the area.

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Hindu Raksha Dal district president Manish Pandey said the protest was organised in response to a recent statement by Shaukat Ali regarding Maharaja Suheldev. Protesters accused the AIMIM leader of hurting public sentiments and demanded an apology.