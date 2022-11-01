Paddy purchased in record time of 12 hours: Minister Dhaliwal

Agriculture minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Monday said it is the first time in the history of Punjab that paddy arrived in the grain markets was purchased within 12 hours. He said so far, 1,12,46,266 MT paddy has arrived in Punjab of which 1,09,61,735 MT paddy had already been procured by various agencies which was around 97 % of the total. He said that payments worth ₹18,660 crore have been paid to farmers in Punjab.

Dhaliwal said that foremost priority was given to ensuring a hassle-free procurement and payments to farmers. The minister also met the farmers, labourers and traders in the mandi to know if they were facing any problems.