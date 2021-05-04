Padma Shri decorated former scientist M B Verma passes away

Padma Shri decorated former DRDO scientist Dr Manas Bihari Verma (78) died of heart attack on Monday night in Darbhanga.

According to sources close to Verma’s family, he breathed his last around 11.45 pm at his home in KM Tank locality of Laheriasarai, Darbhanga town.

A close associate of former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, Verma played a key role in making the country’s first light combat aircraft (LCA) Tejas.

Verma set a stringent goal for integration of weapons and multi-mode radar (MMR), besides initial operation clearance for Tejas.

Conferred with Padma Shri award in 2018, Verma’s journey, from being an eminent scientist for the nation’s premier defence research organisation to an educationist working in the rural region, is inspiring. After completing his schooling from village, Verma pursued his graduation from Bihar College of Engineering (presently known as NIT Patna.)

During his 35-year service, he worked with aeronautical establishments in the country and went on to become programme director of Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA), Bangalore, from 2002 to 2005. He got a chance to work for a fair period of time with former President Kalam.

After his retirement from ADA Bangalore, Verma chose to return to his native village Bour in Darbhanga and got actively involved in addressing issues of illiteracy. Later on, he extended support to Viksit Bharat Foundation, which was started by Dr Kalam in mid 90’s, to build scientific temperament among school students, especially in rural pockets through Mobile Science Laboratory (MSL).

He was also associated as trustee of Maharaja Kameshwar Singh Kalyani Foundation.

Meanwhile. chief minister Nitish Kumar expressed his condolences over M B Verma’s death. “Very sad with news of demise of Padma Shri decorated famous scientist Manas Bihari Verma ji. His death has caused irreparable damage to the science world. The nation will always remember his contribution. May his soul rest in peace”, the CM tweeted.

