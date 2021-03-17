Pak intruder shot dead in Samba’s Ramgarh

The BSF shot dead a Pakistani intruder in Ramgarh along the Indo-Pak IB in Samba on Tuesday evening. “After the intruder repeatedly ignored warnings by BSF men, he was shot dead near Malluchak post of the BSF in Ramgarh subsector,” said officials.

Meanwhile, an aeroplane shaped balloon with ‘PIA’ written on it was recovered by J&K Police in Bhalwal area. An investigation has been initiated, said the officials. On March 10, a similar balloon was recovered from Sotra Chak village of Hiranagar sector in Kathua.

4 youths prevented from joining militancy: J&K Police

J&K Police on Tuesday claimed to have saved four youths of central Kashmir’s Ganderbal and Budgam areas from joining militancy.

Ganderbal SSP Khaleel Poswal said they succeeded in bringing back two youths from Batwina and Kurhama in Ganderbal who had left home to join militancy. Their parents were unaware about their clandestine activities.”

He said they are around 18 years of age.

A police spokesperson said they left their houses to join terrorist ranks and had initially gone to Shopian. “Further, when they reached to Karannagar-Batamaloo axis, they were apprehended by police. Facts have been revealed by the duo that they were motivated by Pakistan-based terror handlers to join terrorism and asked to establish contact with their ground cadre in Shopian. After proper counselling, custody of both the youths will be handed over to their parents.

In another incident at Budgam, the police said that they received information that two teenagers had gone missing on March 13.

“Police teams were constituted and they were subsequently tracked and rescued in Tral area of Awantipora. Both the youths are in their teenage and had got influenced on social media to join terrorist ranks. They were instigated by Pakistan-based recruiters through social media handles. Both the boys were properly counselled in presence of their family members.”

Police said the families of youth have hailed the efforts of police and appreciated their timely action.