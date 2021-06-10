Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Palamu youths welcome monsoon by distributing saplings free of cost
others

Palamu youths welcome monsoon by distributing saplings free of cost

The youths in Palamu are welcoming the monsoon by distributing saplings free of cost among the masses
By Vishal Sharma, Latehar
PUBLISHED ON JUN 10, 2021 09:54 PM IST
HT Image

The youths in Palamu are welcoming the monsoon by distributing saplings free of cost among the masses. They launched this campaign on Thursday.

During the second wave, the entire Palamu district had witnessed acute shortage of oxygen. Sunny Shukla, a social worker said, “The greenery has been mindlessly destroyed in the name of development in recent years in Palamu. We realised that only massive plantation can salvage us from this grim situation.”

“The recent wave of pandemic has made us realise the importance of oxygen. To replenish the loss incurred to nature by mindless exploitation, we have decided to distribute saplings free of cost all through the monsoon so that people can repay the nature what is due,” Shukla said.

One of Shukla’s teammate, Rahul Kumar Dubey also said, “Nature is a part of everyone human. We should now focus more of giving back than continue exploiting the natural resources.”

In the first phase of their campaign, the local youths, headed by Sunny Shukla, distributed a good number of saplings among officials, faculty members, villagers at Daltonganj Sadar Block, GLA and JS college campus and different localities of Daltonganj town.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Solar Eclipse 2021: Nasa shares stunning pics on Twitter, netizens chip in too

Had a hard day? Let this doggo with a bindi cheer you up

Google search on Sundar Pichai’s birthday has left some people baffled

Someone made chips curry and tweeple have mixed thoughts. Seen it yet?
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Mumbai Rains LIVE
Ramdev
Monsoon
Dingko Singh
WTC Final
Solar eclipse 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP