Palamu youths welcome monsoon by distributing saplings free of cost

The youths in Palamu are welcoming the monsoon by distributing saplings free of cost among the masses. They launched this campaign on Thursday.

During the second wave, the entire Palamu district had witnessed acute shortage of oxygen. Sunny Shukla, a social worker said, “The greenery has been mindlessly destroyed in the name of development in recent years in Palamu. We realised that only massive plantation can salvage us from this grim situation.”

“The recent wave of pandemic has made us realise the importance of oxygen. To replenish the loss incurred to nature by mindless exploitation, we have decided to distribute saplings free of cost all through the monsoon so that people can repay the nature what is due,” Shukla said.

One of Shukla’s teammate, Rahul Kumar Dubey also said, “Nature is a part of everyone human. We should now focus more of giving back than continue exploiting the natural resources.”

In the first phase of their campaign, the local youths, headed by Sunny Shukla, distributed a good number of saplings among officials, faculty members, villagers at Daltonganj Sadar Block, GLA and JS college campus and different localities of Daltonganj town.