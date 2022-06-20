Panch Mahal in Fatehpur Sikri complex gears up for International Yoga Day

Fatehpur Sikri, the abandoned capital of the Mughal empire during the rule of Mughal emperor Akbar, is gearing up for International Yoga Day celebrations, to be held on Tuesday. The event will be held at Panch Mahal in Fatehpur Sikri complex, where the union minister for minority affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi will perform yoga along with a large number of people from all sections of the society.

Rajya Sabha MP Hardwar Dubey, Fatehpur Sikri Lok Sabha MP Rajkumar Chahar, MLA Babulal Chaudhary and MLA Purshottam Khandelwal, among others, will attend the event.

The event is being organised by the national minorities development and finance corporation (NMDFC) of the union ministry of minority affairs. As many as 3500 students from the schools of Fatehpur Sikri and nearby areas, villagers, Asha and Anganwadi workers, officials and other district employees will also perform yoga to mark the International Yoga Day.

On Tuesday, people will gather at Panch Mahal at 6am, and union minister Naqvi will address the gathering, thereafter people will listen to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation at 6:40am.

On Monday, preparations were in full gear at Panch Mahal in Fatehpur Sikri complex. A stage and LED screen have been set up at the venue.

Union minister Naqvi reached Fatehpur Sikri on Monday and offered ‘chadar’ at the dargah of Sheikh Salim Chisti, a renowned Sufi saint in times of Akbar rule.

Fatehpur Sikri, about 40 kilometres from Agra is one of the world heritage listed monuments by UNESCO and houses the popular dargah of ‘Sheikh Salim Chisti’ besides Buland Darwaza and other architectural masterpieces built with the red sandstone.

