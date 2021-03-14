Panchkula councillor injured in knife attack at office, two held
A local municipal councillor suffered injuries after he was attacked with a knife by a man at his office in Rajeev Colony, Sector 17, on Sunday.
The accused, Mona, 25, of Rajeev Colony, Sector 17, Panchkula, and his accomplice, Ajay, have been arrested.
Investigators said Mona, a gambler, was miffed with Pankaj Valmiki, Congress councillor from ward number 6, over his involvement in a police drive against gambling and drugs in the city.
Valmiki told the police that he was sitting in his office when Mona attacked him with a knife around 4.30pm, causing injuries on the head and a hand.
As Mona tried to flee the spot, he was chased and nabbed by passers-by, who beat him up before handing him over to the police.
Valmiki was taken to the Civil Hospital in Sector 6, where he received first-aid. Mona, who suffered injuries in the beating, was also treated.
He has been booked under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code and will be presented before a court on Monday.
