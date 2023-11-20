Panchkula dog show comes to a pawsitive finish

The third and fourth Championship Dog show at the showground opposite Hotel Holiday Inn in Sector 3 concluded on a triumphant note on Sunday, with participation of over 50 breeds of dogs.

Participants lining their pets up for a competition at the Panchkula dog show. (Sant Arora /HT)

The two-day show was organised by the Royal Kennel Club, Panchkula, under the aegis of Pet Animal Health Society, Sector 3, and Haryana animal husbandry department.

Caroline Rowett, British deputy high commissioner, was the special guest at the prize distribution ceremony on the concluding day.

While lauding the efforts of the Royal Kennel Club, she said, “Furry friends have always been close to humans and such events bring us closer to them. Awareness about various dog breeds is a must for harmonious co-existence in society.”

The show received overwhelming response from canine lovers across the tricity. While the competition in the Rottweiler and Labrador dog category witnessed massive participation from across the country, Day 2 saw contest between more breeds, including Pomeranian, Poodle, Yorkshire Terrier, Golden Retriever, Doberman, Pug, Maltese, Chihuahua, Great Dane and French Bulldog, among others.

“We are sure the show will attract more visitors and more animal lovers in the next edition,” said Sikander Singh, general secretary of the club.

Dr Ranjit Singh, deputy director, animal husbandry, Panchkula, said it was a very successful edition: “The footfall was really impressive, with pet lovers thronging the show from far-flung areas. Huge dog breeds were the highlight of Day 2.”