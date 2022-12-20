Panchkula: Haryana CM inspects devp projects; tells officials to expedite work

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday today took stock of two development projects in Panchkula, including the railway over bridge coming up in Sector 19 and new municipal corporation office building in Sector 3.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He directed officials to complete the work at the earliest.

Vidhan Sabha speaker and Panchkula MLA Gian Chand Gupta and mayor Kulbhushan Goyal also accompanied the CM.

While inspecting the under-construction railway over bridge being built at Sector 19 at a cost of about ₹30.54 crore, the officials concerned informed the CM that most of the construction work of the overbridge has been completed. Only the work of laying the slab is left, which will be completed within this month.

This ROB is a long pending demand of the Panchkula residents and upon its completion, it will make commuting easier, especially those living in Sector 19.

The CM told officials to expedite the work so that this ROB can be dedicated to the public on the Republic Day. The officials assured that it will be completed by January 20.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He also took stock of the new office building of Panchkula municipal corporation being constructed in Sector- 3 at a cost of about ₹29 crore.

Khattar discussed the work in detail with the construction agency carrying out the project and said that no laxity will be tolerated regarding the deadline and quality of work.

“The Vidhan Sabha speaker and mayor should regularly monitor this work so that it is expedited and completed on time,” he said.

MORE NEWS IN BRIEFS

Chandigarh Police lodge FIR

Police have booked an unidentified person for creating a fake e-mail address of Punjab State Board of Technical Education and Industrial Training, Sector 36, Chandigarh. The complaint was filed by Rajesh Walia, section officer (polytechnic branch). He alleged that the fake e-mail address could be used to obtain confidential information about the board. A case under various sections of the Information and Technology Act was registered at the Cyber Crime police station.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Biker snatches youth’s mobile phone

A motorcycle-borne man snatched a 25-year-old man’s mobile phone near the Poultry Farm Chowk. The victim, Vikrant, 25, lives in Deep Complex, Hallomajra. A case under Section 379 of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sector-31 police station on his complaint.

Man caught with 12 gm heroin

Police arrested Subhash Kumar, 30, of Badmajra, Mohali, with 12.05 gm heroin. He was caught near the petrol pump in Sector 39 on Sunday. A case under the NDPS Act was registered at the Sector-39 police station.

DGRE, IMD sign MoU for joint research

The Defence Geoinformatics Research Establishment (DGRE), a laboratory of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Union ministry of defence, and India Meteorological Department have signed an MoU to work jointly on research and development related to mitigation of mountain hazards over north-west Himalayan region. PK Satyawali, director of DGRE, and M Mohapatra, director general of meteorology, IMD, signed the pact at DGRE headquarters in Chandigarh on Monday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

CITCO inspects Chef Lakeview ahead of G20 meetings

Senior CITCO officials inspected Chef Lakeview on Monday to review arrangements being made ahead of the upcoming G20 meeting in UT in January and March next year. Managing director of CITCO, Purva Garg, directed officials to make necessary arrangements by December 31. The officials also inspected the canteen at Chandigarh Bird Park.

Shekhawat to attend PEC conference

Union Jal Shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat will be the chief guest at the inauguration ceremony of the three-day 27th international conference on “Hydraulics, water resources, environmental and coastal engineering: HYDRO 2022” at Punjab Engineering College (PEC) on December 22. The conference is being organised by PEC’s department of civil engineering and is aimed towards providing a forum to academicians, scientists, researchers and field engineers to share their knowledge.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

PGIMER’s annual cultural fest kicks off

Chandigarh The six-day annual cultural fest of Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), “Zenith 2022” , commenced on Monday. The event, which is being organised by the Association of Resident Doctors (ARD), is being held after two years. The chief guest at the opening ceremony was wrestler Geeta Phogat. The doctors will win exclusive prizes after winning the titles of Mr Zenith, Ms Zenith, Best Model Male, Best Model Female, Best Dressed Men and Best Dressed Women. Besides, a special performance by Punjabi singers Jassi Gill and Babbal Rai is scheduled on December 22.

Ex-Vivek High Association holds annual party

The annual homecoming party of Ex-Vivek High Association, better known as EVA, took place at a hotel in Sector 34. The alumni of Vivek High School, Sector 38, were seen rekindling old memories with their classmates, seniors and teachers.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}