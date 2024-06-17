Panchkula man loses 2.1 lakh to KYC update fraud

Online fraudsters duped a 60-year-old man of ₹2.1 lakh on the pretext of KYC update for his phone number. The victim, Bhupender Singh Hooda, 60, told Panchkula police that he retired from the Maharashtra forest department. (Shutterstock)

The victim, Bhupender Singh Hooda, 60, told police that he retired from the Maharashtra forest department.

On June 9, he got a Whatsapp call from an unknown person, asking him to update the KYC of his BSNL phone number. While helping him, the caller asked him to install the Anydesk mobile app.

Thereafter, he was asked to transfer ₹5 to a link, after which he started getting cash withdrawal text messages from his bank. In all, ₹2.1 lakh were withdrawn fraudulently, he complained to police.

A case under Sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at the Cyber Crime police station in Panchkula.