Home / Cities / Others / Panchkula reports no new case; tricity’s daily count back to single digit
While the UT now has 41 active cases, its recovery rate on Sunday was 98% and the positivity rate was 0.1%. (HT PHOTO)
While the UT now has 41 active cases, its recovery rate on Sunday was 98% and the positivity rate was 0.1%. (HT PHOTO)
others

Panchkula reports no new case; tricity’s daily count back to single digit

In Chandigarh, the fresh cases were detected in Sector 15, 32, Khuda Lahora and Mauli Jagran while in Mohali, the infections were found in Mohali city and Dera Bassi.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh/panchkula/mohali
PUBLISHED ON AUG 23, 2021 02:43 AM IST

The tricity’s Covid-19 count dropped to a single-digit for the first time in five days as Panchkula reported no new case while Chandigarh and Mohali contributed four and three cases, respectively, to the daily tally on Sunday. None of the three jurisdictions reported any death.

In Chandigarh, the fresh cases were detected in Sector 15, 32, Khuda Lahora and Mauli Jagran while in Mohali, the infections were found in Mohali city and Dera Bassi.

While the UT now has 41 active cases, its recovery rate on Sunday was 98% and the positivity rate was 0.1%. Panchkula has 12 active cases while Mohali was left with 57 cases after three patients recovered on Sunday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.