Panchkula reports no new case; tricity’s daily count back to single digit

The tricity’s Covid-19 count dropped to a single-digit for the first time in five days as Panchkula reported no new case while Chandigarh and Mohali contributed four and three cases, respectively, to the daily tally on Sunday. None of the three jurisdictions reported any death.

In Chandigarh, the fresh cases were detected in Sector 15, 32, Khuda Lahora and Mauli Jagran while in Mohali, the infections were found in Mohali city and Dera Bassi.

While the UT now has 41 active cases, its recovery rate on Sunday was 98% and the positivity rate was 0.1%. Panchkula has 12 active cases while Mohali was left with 57 cases after three patients recovered on Sunday.