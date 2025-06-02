Search Search
Monday, Jun 02, 2025
Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya was a ‘three-in-one’ personality: JP Nadda

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 02, 2025 06:18 AM IST

Nadda made the remark while delivering the concluding address in a two-day seminar marking 60 years since Upadhyaya’s lectures on integral humanism

BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Sunday said that Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya was a “three-in-one” personality — a thinker, a leader, and an organiser. Nadda made the remark while delivering the concluding address in a two-day seminar and exhibition at the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) convention centre to mark 60 years of Upadhyaya’s lectures on “integral humanism”, which were delivered in 1965.

BJP national president JP Nadda at the event in New Delhi on Sunday. (PTI)
BJP national president JP Nadda at the event in New Delhi on Sunday. (PTI)

“We are aware that in a very short span of time, he established the Bharatiya Jana Sangh as a national party. Though he left us early, the party adopted his ideology, and today, that very ideology has become our identity,” Nadda said.

He added that the seminar became a medium to revisit the ideology Upadhyaya presented 60 years ago. “But we should not stop here — we must take this philosophy further. Deendayal Upadhyaya dedicated limited time to himself, but a great deal of time to the party, sowing the seeds of its ideological foundation,” he added.

The conference was organised by Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee Research Foundation to commemorate lectures on integral humanism delivered by Upadhyay in Mumbai in 1965. It also features an exhibition at Deendayal Gram which was visited by nearly 15,000 people from Delhi, the organisers said.

Nadda said that Upadhyay emphasised Swadeshi (self-reliance) and the reconstruction of economic values, and the country today is moving strongly toward Atmanirbharta (self-dependence). “India has become the fourth-largest economy in the world. In electronic gadgets, we have reached 70,000 crore in exports. Ten years ago, India imported 92% of its mobile phones, but today, 97% of mobile phones are made in India. In the toy and automobile industry, we now stand third globally,” he added.

Monday, June 02, 2025
