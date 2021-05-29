Panel indicts two Panchkula hospitals in five cases of overcharging Covid patients

The committee looking into complaints of overcharging has indicted two private hospitals in Panchkula and recommended action against them in the report submitted to the district’s chief medical officer.

The eight-member committee, which comprised additional deputy commissioner Mohd Imran Raza among others, submitted its report after examining five complaints submitted by Covid-19 patients against Paras Hospital and Alchemist Hospital.

The committee, which was set up by the deputy commissioner on May 25, found that the hospitals had not raise the bills according to rates fixed by the state government.

In the case of Panchkula resident Man Singh, who got a bill of ₹4.99 lakh after being admitted to Paras Hospital on April 21 and being discharged on April 25, the committee said: “The hospital failed to comply with the instructions of Haryana government. The hospital charged 50% excess as compared to the market rate...”

In another case of Chandigarh resident Vijay Kumar Goel, the committee held the patient was charged 199.6% in excess “of the legitimate bill amount”. The committee also pointed out “marked difference in charges of lab tests” while the oxygen supply had been charged extra in the case of Panchkula’s Suresh Kumar Sud.

Meanwhile, Alchemist Hospital was found guilty of overcharging two patients. Milan Singh of Panchkula was admitted to the hospital on April 27 and had expired on May 12.

The hospital had raised a bill of ₹3,62,864. The committee pointed out that the billing was not strictly as per government instructions and was 34% higher that the legitimate amount. The committee also examined the case of Rakesh Kumar Saini, a resident of Delhi, who had insurance cover and was allegedly charged 97.5% extra.

The two hospitals were not immediately available for comment.