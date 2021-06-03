Panipat bouncer kills wife, son before committing suicide

A bouncer with a Delhi-based property dealer allegedly committed suicide by jumping before a train after strangulating his wife and one-year-old son in Siwah village of Panipat, police said.

Police said as per preliminary probe, the man took the step following an argument with his wife on Thursday evening.

He got into an argument with his wife on Thursday afternoon and allegedly strangulated her and his son before jumping before a train, police said.

He had made a call to his friend in Delhi and the police control room confessing that he had killed his wife and son.

The man’s father said that he was out of the village and came to know about the incident from his son’s friend in Delhi. On reaching home, he found his daughter-in-law and grandson dead and later, they recovered his son’s body from railway tracks.

After getting the information, Panipat police and GRP reached the spot and their bodies were sent for postmortem.

The family said the couple had gotten married in 2018 and for the past few months, they had some family dispute and the man was depressed.

Panipat superintendent of police (SP) Shashank Kumar Sawan, who reached the village, said the man had also called the PCR asking to be arrested for killing his wife and son but later committed suicide and his body was found from railway tracks.

Police investigation is on and the bodies have been sent for postmortem.