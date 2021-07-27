Panipat’s Komal, Sagar win gold in Cadet World C’ship, families rejoice

Almost four days after Sagar Jaglan, 17, of Panipat, won gold at the Cadet World Championship in Budapest, 16-year-old Komal, of Patti Kalyana village in district, has also clinched gold in the women’s category.

Komal defeated Azerbaijan wrestler Ruzanna Mammadova 7-2 in the 46kg category final, while Sagar had outclassed US’s James Mockler Rowley 4-0 in the freestyle 80kg final.

Their families are overjoyed after their success. Media and relatives are making a beeline to their houses.

Komal comes from a middle-class family. Her father Satish Kumar is a farmer and mother Kusum is a mid-day meal worker at a government school.

“My daughter has achieved an extraordinary feat by winning a gold medal,” says Satish.

He appreciated the efforts of her coach Vinod Kumar. “A player cannot win without a good coach. This victory is of both Komal and her coach,” he added.

Komal a Class 12 student of a government school in her village took basic coaching from Baba Gyan Ram Akhara in the village. “She is very talented and will bring more medals for the country in future,” said her coach. On Monday, Komal was given a rousing welcome when she reached her village.

Celebrations could also be seen at Sagar’s residence. His family belongs to Naultha village in district and have now shifted to Panipat. Sagar’s father Mukesh said he is taking coaching since he was 10 and this is gold a big achievement.

Mukesh, who works in a private company in Sonepat, said he and his father Randev were also interested in wrestling which helped Sagar choose it as a career. Mukesh praised Sagar’s coach Ashwani Dahiya for his efforts. “This is Sagar’s second medal at international level,” he added.