Paralympics bronze medallist receives rousing welcome in Patiala

Paralympics were held in Tokyo, where the archer achieved his inspirational goal of being a medallist.
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 16, 2021 12:56 AM IST
Paralympics bronze medallist Harvinder Singh Dhanju in Patiala on Wednesday. The archer is also a research scholar at Punjabi University. (PTI Photo)

Patiala Archer Harvinder Singh Dhanju, a bronze medallist at the Paralympics in Tokyo received a rousing welcome at Punjabi University, Patiala, on Wednesday. Harvinder is a research scholar in the department of economics and was trained at the varsity’s archery wing. Vice-chancellor Arvind said Harvinder has become role model for the youth as he has not excelled only in sports but proved his mettle in academics also.

