Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Patna News / Chirag Paswan calls on Lok Sabha Speaker, Paras disbands all LJP units
patna news

Chirag Paswan calls on Lok Sabha Speaker, Paras disbands all LJP units

Chirag Paswan met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to present his case against the decision to accept the claim of the other faction declaring Paras as the leader of the party in the Lok Sabha.
By Vijay Swaroop, Patna
UPDATED ON JUN 20, 2021 12:13 AM IST
Chirag Paswan told the EC that the rebels had no locus standi to make the decisions that they had. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)(PTI)

The Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) faction, headed by Pashupati Kumar Paras, on Saturday disbanded all bodies and state units affiliated with the party and announced a new national executive, while Jamui MP Chirag Paswan, along with his aides, called on Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in New Delhi. The decision comes a day ahead of the national executive meeting called by the Paswan faction.

With Paras as its president, all four other MPs figure in the executive – Chowdhary Mehbob Ali Kaiser and Veena Devi have been made the national vice-president while Chandan Singh and Prince Raj have been appointed as national general secretaries. In a letter, Paras said the other state committees and cells would be formed in due course.

Later in the evening, Paswan met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to present his case against the decision to accept the claim of the other faction declaring Paras as the leader of the party in the Lok Sabha.

“I told the Speaker why he needs to review the decision. Our party’s constitution says the central parliamentary board has to clear all decisions. I am sure the Speaker was not aware of this party constitutional requirement. He can give them the status of a separate party, but Paras cannot be appointed as the party chief in the Lok Sabha,” Paswan said after the meeting.

Earlier this week, Paras and four other MPs ostensibly ousted Paswan from the posts of party president and leader of the party in the Lok Sabha.

On Friday, Paswan told the EC that the rebels had no locus standi to make the decisions that they had. He asked that they be barred from using the party symbol. “Only nine members elected Paras as the president of the party,” he had said and demanded a ban on the use of the party’s symbol and flag.

During the meeting with EC officials, while the Paswan faction submitted the names of 77 members, the Paras faction is yet to submit its list.

People familiar with the matter said that the list of members of the party’s National Executive Committee on each side is going to be an important evidence for the EC. “Both factions are claiming support of majority but nobody knows the exact number,” said an LJP leader who asked not to be named

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
chirag paswan lok janashakti party pashupati kumar paras om birla
TRENDING NEWS

Emotional to funny: Stories of bond of love between dads and their kids

Video of amazing optical illusion from old Australian TV show goes viral

Tiger rescued from defunct rubber factory in Uttar Pradesh. Watch

Netflix ‘summarises’ Breaking Bad with Phir Hera Pheri quotes, see funny pics
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
Twitter
Covid Vaccine
CBSE Class 12
India vs New Zealand
UEFA Euro 2020
Sherni movie review
Father's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP