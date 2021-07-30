Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Parents' association demands immediate implementation of 15% cut in school fees
Parents’ association demands immediate implementation of 15% cut in school fees

PUNE Members of the Parents’ Association of Pune, on Friday, demanded that the 15 per cent school fee reduction be implemented immediately
By Namrata Devikar
PUBLISHED ON JUL 30, 2021 09:24 PM IST
Dr Prashant Khande, member of the All India Parents Association, said, “The discussions by the Parents Teachers Association (PTA) should be with all parents. Also the fee for each academic year should be stated elaborately, that is, details of tuition fee, lab fee, and library fee should be given.”

“The school fee should be decided by an independent committee which will be formed by the government. This will ensure that the fees are regulated and no school overcharges parents and students for the same,” said Khande.

Jayashree Deshpande, president, Parents’ Association of Pune, said that parents have come together in the fight against school fee hikes.

“Through the chain fasting protest in front of the Education Commissioner’s office we intended to gain the attention of the ministers so that a concrete step is taken against the fee hike by schools. And we received good response from officials and productive discussions have taken place. Now it is time to implement the reduction in fees by 15 per cent,” said Deshpande.

She added that the association has time and again highlighted that an audit of schools should be done.

“Audit of schools should be done to check if the fee hike is justified. This will ensure that there is a check on the schools and their functioning,” said Deshpande.

