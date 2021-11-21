Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Pargat distributes 50 lakh grant to Jalandhar villages

Pargat added that the Punjab government was committed to providing all urban facilities in rural areas of the state
The Punjab minister, Pargat, also reiterated the Punjab government’s commitment to ensure development of the state. (HT FILE)
Published on Nov 21, 2021 09:17 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Jalandhar Punjab cabinet minister Pargat Singh has said that the state government was committed to providing ultra-modern city-like facilities for rural areas. He also distributed grants worth 50 lakh in Jalandhar villages, adding that there was no dearth of funds for the development and a detailed road map had been chalked out to expedite development in urban and rural areas.

