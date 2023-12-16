Parliament security breach: ‘Handler’ Lalit Jha's family plead his innocence

Lalit Mohan Jha, 32, suspected to be the key handler behind the Parliament security breach on December 13, hails from Rampur Uday village of Bihar’s Darbhanga district. A file picture of Lalit Jha. (ANI)

Jha was arrested by Delhi Police late on Thursday after he reportedly approached Kartavya Path police station, accompanied by an acquaintance. He had reportedly fled with the phones of all the four suspects involved in security breach, police said.

“A police team was dispatched to his ancestral village to gather details of his family background,” said subdivisional police officer (SDPO) of Biraul, Manish Chandra Choudhary.

Another police officer said when the team visited Lalit’s ancestral house on Friday, his father, mother and a younger brother were present there.

Father Devanand Jha, who is a priest, told reporters he had been living in Burra Bazaar locality of Kolkata for 40 years now and had come to their ancestral village on December 10 while Lalit had stayed back in Kolkata. He said Lalit had come to see them off at the railway station.

“He is a very cheerful and decent boy. You can ask anyone in the village. He had given a new lease of life to others by donating blood three times. As a young boy aged around 25-27 years, , he used to visit Delhi a couple of times for some work. But I don’t know where he used to stay there,” the father said.

He said he got information about the Delhi episode on Thursday from others . “I don’t even have a smart phone. Hence, I was not aware what’s happening. I use a small mobile for my work,” he said.

“Later, a phone call from Delhi Police came. They said he had been arrested and was being produced in a court,” the father said.

According to Jha, his son was still dependent on him for his financial needs.

Lalit’s mother Manjula Jha was inconsolable. “Our son is not of this type. You can ask anyone. He is son of this country and Prime Minister Modi ji,” she said, amid tears.

According to locals, Lalit was good at studies since childhood. After he completed his studies from the village primary school till seventh class, his father took him to Kolkata in 2008.

Lalit’s younger brother Sonu Jha, meanwhile, said his family does not have any criminal antecedents.