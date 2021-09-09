Parliamentary panel of external affairs visits Chinar Corps

An 11-member parliamentary committee of external affairs led by PP Chaudhary on Wednesday visited Chinar Corps where they were briefed by the officials about the security situation in Kashmir and the Line of Control.

The panel was received by GOC, Chinar Corps, Lt Gen BP Pandey.

“The GOC briefed them on the situation on the Line of Control and in the hinterland. They were also briefed on the steps being taken to break the cycle of violence and bring peace and stability in Kashmir. Chinar Corps efforts towards citizen-Army connect were also highlighted,” defence spokesperson Col Emron Musavi said.

He said the members were also briefed on counter-terrorism efforts of the ministry of external affairs. “The committee members were later shown modern equipment being effectively used by the Indian Army. The committee members appreciated the efforts of the security forces and expressed satisfaction with the improved security situation in Kashmir,” he said.

Chaudhary and other members also paid tributes to the martyrs at the Chinar War Memorial.