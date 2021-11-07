Pass order to stop extension of BSF jurisdiction: SAD core panel

Chandigarh The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Saturday asked Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi to take a firm decision in the state cabinet on stopping the deployment of border security force (BSF) in the state.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SAD also demanded an executive decision to stop the implementation of the three farm laws passed by the centre, last year. The issues were taken up in the party’s top decision making body, the core committee, meeting held on Saturday, chaired by the party president Sukhbir Singh Badal.

“The Congress government in state is befooling the people of Punjab by offering a Vidhan Sabha resolution on these two issues, while the fact is the government is empowered to stop the implementation of the Centre’s orders on issues which fall under the state government’s jurisdiction,” said Sukhbir. “It is for the executive to decide what its administrative machinery would allow or disallow in the state. The Vidhan Sabha resolution is at best an expression of intent,” said a resolution passed by the SAD Core Committee.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On the core committee proceedings, principal adviser to the SAD president Harcharan Bains, said party leaders also slammed the decision of the Centre to extend the provisions of J&K anti-terror act to Punjab also, calling it an assault on federalism. According to Bains, the core committee also blasted Channi and state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu for endorsing the elevation of Jagdish Tytler in the party by the high command.

Another resolution by the core committee condemned the repression unleashed on the peacefully protesting SAD workers outside the CM’s residence on Saturday.

The core committee also demanded a compensation of ₹50,000 and ₹15,000 per acre respectively to farmers and farm labour affected by the crop damage due to Pink Bollworm.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The compensation of ₹12,000 announced by the Channi govt is a joke on farmers and farm labour,” said the committee. Another resolution came down heavily against the closure of a large number of agricultural markets in Punjab, said Bains

Balwinder Singh Bhundar, Bibi Jagir Kaur, Prem Singh Chandumara, Janmeja Singh Sekhon, Daljit Singh Cheema, Bikram Singh Majitha, Sikander Singh Maluka, Hira Singh Gabria, Jagmeet Singh Brar, Gulzar Singh Ranike, Surjit Singh Rakhra and Baldev Singh Mann were also present.