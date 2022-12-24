Home / Cities / Others / Passport office opens for 4th straight Saturday in Dec, 1.2k applications cleared this month

Passport office opens for 4th straight Saturday in Dec, 1.2k applications cleared this month

others
Published on Dec 24, 2022 09:40 PM IST

The communique added that regular and tatkal applications along with police clearance certificates were cleared to reduce pendency.

Conventionally, passport offices work five days a week. (HT Photo)
Conventionally, passport offices work five days a week. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent

LUCKNOW To clear the pending passport applications, all the passport seva kendras (PSK) under the regional passport office in Lucknow worked for four consecutive Saturdays this month, said a statement released by passport officer Kanishk Sharma.

The communique added that regular and tatkal applications along with police clearance certificates were cleared to reduce pendency. As many as 1,200 pending passports have been sent for printing by officials of the head office in Gomti Nagar since December 1.

Conventionally, passport offices work five days a week.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 24, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out