Patiala GMC awaits Centre’s nod to import oxygen plant from Germany

With the entire infrastructure in place, Government Rajindra Medical College and Hospital is awaiting the Centre’s nod to order mobile oxygen generation plant from Germany.

The hospital has come up with a proper infrastructure worth ₹84 lakh for setting up the plant, which would not only cater to its oxygen needs but of other medical institutions too.

“We will make the plant operational in two days if we get the required equipment for producing oxygen as all other prerequisites are already in place at the hospital,” said hospital’s medical superintendent Dr HS Rekhi.

Notably, a similar plant will be set up at Government Medical College and Hospital, Amritsar.

He added that the proposed plant will be able to produce 20,000 litres of oxygen.

Meanwhile, one of the officials said the state government has already sent the file for approval to Centre, but has not received any response yet.

“After a go-ahead, an order will be placed for the import of oxygen generation plant as the formalities have been completed so far,” he said.

It may be mentioned that following the increase in demand of medical oxygen in state hospitals due to the sudden surge in Covid cases, even chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh has urged the Centre to immediately facilitate setting up the plant.

No dearth right now, says medical supdt

With the influx of Covid patients at Rajindra hospital, the authorities are claiming that there is no dearth of oxygen supply as they have sufficient storage of liquid medical oxygen (LMO).

Medical superintendent Dr Rekhi said presently, the hospital has 12,000 litres LMO plant and small oxygen generator having capacity of 6,000 litres.

“Around 250 patients are presently admitted in the hospital and all are provided with the required oxygen needs. Moreover, we have also kept an oxygen tank on standby in case of emergency,” he said.

