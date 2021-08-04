Patiala submerged, as water-logging continues to plague Royal City

Patiala Heavy rain on Tuesday morning threw life out of gear in the Royal City with the inundated roads exposing the ill-preparedness of the municipal corporation (MC) and the district administration to tackle water-logging.

From markets to residential areas, the city was two-three feet under water. Besides low-lying areas, water entered houses in residential colonies outside the walled city.

Besides spending lakhs on the cleanliness of the drainage lines in city, the authorities had claimed to be monsoon ready. Rain, however, has washed away such claims.

Deputy commissioner Kumar Amit, MC commissioner Poonamdeep Kaur and mayor Sanjeev Sharma Bittu went around the city to inspect the situation. Shopkeepers had a harrowing time saving their goods from rainwater. The Government TB Hospital, in Rajindra Hospital, near the Mall Road submerged.

Baljinder Singh, of Khalsa Mohalla, questioned the MC preparedness. “What’s the use of spending crores of rupees on the cleanliness of the drainage system, if there is no respite from water-logging?”

Mayor Bittu added that officials and staff were at work, draining out water. “With the laying of drainage and sewage lines in most parts of the city, we have somehow managed to tackle water-logging situation. We have our teams in the field to redress grievances of residents.”