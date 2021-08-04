Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Patiala submerged, as water-logging continues to plague Royal City
others

Patiala submerged, as water-logging continues to plague Royal City

Deputy commissioner Kumar Amit, MC commissioner Poonamdeep Kaur and mayor Sanjeev Sharma Bittu went around the city to inspect the situation. Shopkeepers had a harrowing time saving their goods from rainwater
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON AUG 04, 2021 01:25 AM IST
Besides spending lakhs on the cleanliness of the drainage lines in city, the authorities had claimed to be monsoon ready. Rain, however, has washed away such claims.

Patiala Heavy rain on Tuesday morning threw life out of gear in the Royal City with the inundated roads exposing the ill-preparedness of the municipal corporation (MC) and the district administration to tackle water-logging.

From markets to residential areas, the city was two-three feet under water. Besides low-lying areas, water entered houses in residential colonies outside the walled city.

Besides spending lakhs on the cleanliness of the drainage lines in city, the authorities had claimed to be monsoon ready. Rain, however, has washed away such claims.

Deputy commissioner Kumar Amit, MC commissioner Poonamdeep Kaur and mayor Sanjeev Sharma Bittu went around the city to inspect the situation. Shopkeepers had a harrowing time saving their goods from rainwater. The Government TB Hospital, in Rajindra Hospital, near the Mall Road submerged.

Baljinder Singh, of Khalsa Mohalla, questioned the MC preparedness. “What’s the use of spending crores of rupees on the cleanliness of the drainage system, if there is no respite from water-logging?”

Mayor Bittu added that officials and staff were at work, draining out water. “With the laying of drainage and sewage lines in most parts of the city, we have somehow managed to tackle water-logging situation. We have our teams in the field to redress grievances of residents.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Little pup gets helped by elder doggo siblings while getting through doggy door

Floating like a butterfly, stinging like a bee

Woman does push-ups while wearing lehenga. Watch viral clip

11 things to know about Gurjit Kaur whose goal secured Olympic semis spot
TRENDING TOPICS
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Parliament Monsoon Session
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP