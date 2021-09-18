PAU organises plantation drive to mark World Ozone Day

The department of forestry and natural resources, in association with the department of soil science, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), organised a plantation programme - Preservation of ozone layer to commemorate World Ozone Day. The scientists associated with the project, faculty members of PAU, and teachers of the Government Primary School, participated and planted saplings of indigenous species. Punjab Pollution Control Board chairman Adarshpal Vig was the chief guest. OP Choudhary, head-cum-principal investigator of the project, department of soil science, gave a presentation on ozone layer depletion, its impacts, and remedial measures.

Workshop on origin software organised

The physics department of AS College, Khanna, organised a one-day workshop on origin software. As many as 90 students of BSc non-medical I, II, and III participated in the workshop. Manish Garg, Jasdeep Kaur, and Mahesh Kumar delivered lectures. Principal RS Jhanji, college management president Shaminder Singh, vice-president Sushil Sharma, general secretary Barinder Dewett and college secretary Tejinder Sharma congratulated the physics department for organising such a successful event.

BCM Kindergarten kids learn good manners

BCM Kindergarten, Chandigarh Road, Ludhiana, organised ‘Good manners week’. The teachers taught students about helping others, sharing and caring, obedience, three magical words, and table manners. They also shared videos related to these values with the children. Headmistress Ritu Syal opined that good manners should be inculcated among kids right from childhood. Principal DP Guleria said good manners are an essential part of our life.

Atam Jayanti celebrations held

Atam Public School, Atam Nagar, Ludhiana, celebrated Atam Jayanti, the 139th birth anniversary of Acharya Samrat Atma Ram Maharaj on Saturday. Chief guest Jatinder Jain, president of Dittu Baba Gadhia Tomri, presided over the function. The navkar mantra marked the beginning of the function. Sapna threw light on the life of Atma Ram Maharaj. Arshdeep Kaur of Class 12 recited a poem written by Pranjal Surjan. The students and music teachers from Atam Public School, Ludhiana and Atam Vidya Mandir School, Sahnewal, sang a bhajan. President Sanjeev Jain announced an award of honour, a cash prize of ₹11,000/- for the district and state-level academic and sports toppers.

Investiture ceremony held at SISJMPS

Sant Ishar Singh Ji Memorial Public School (SISJMPS), Rara Sahib, Ludhiana, organised an investiture ceremony. Management member Gurnam Singh Araicha was the chief guest. The event began with a recitation of holy hymns. Araicha and principal Dhiraj Kumar Thapliyal conferred the cabinet members with badges and administered the pledge to them. Principal Dhiraj Kumar Thapliyal proposed the vote of thanks. The programme concluded with the national anthem.