PCMC collects Rs3.64 lakh in fines from restaurants flouting 11pm deadline

PUNE The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation has collected ₹3,64,500 in fines, between February 24-March 4, from hotels and eateries not following Covid norms, especially running the business after 11 pm.

Pune and PCMC have restrictions on any movement between 11pm and 6am, till March 14.

Essential services are allowed to operate, however.

“Many people are still not following the orders. Our squads have also fined people roaming the streets unnecessarily. Major fines have been imposed on hotels and street eateries, who, even after several warnings, continue to do business after 11 pm,” said Ajit Pawar, additional commissioner, PCMC.

Currently, there are eight night patrolling squads who start their duty from 6 pm and continue till 1pm.

Till 11pm the squads keep a check on mask usage.

“We are also planning to increase our squads, as few residents have complaints regarding eateries operating after 11pm. All should wrap up their business by 10.30pm,” added Pawar.

On Thursday, 502 residents tested positive in PCMC, which takes the total number of Covid positive patients to 1,07,230.

“The number of cases is increasing every day. People need to follow all the norms, otherwise the administration will have to come out with more stringent actions,” added Pawar.