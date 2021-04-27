PCMC police will issue tokens to control crowding at market places

PUNE The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have decided to implement a token system, allowing a limited number of people to enter markets in PCMC for only 30 minutes per head, from Wednesday.

A huge number of people have been gathering at the vegetable and fruit market in Pimpri and Bhosari.

“Under section 43 of the BP act we are regulating the marketplace and thoroughfare. We have received many complaints about people crowding at one place,” said Krishna Prakash, commissioner of Police, Pimpri-Chinchwad.

Fruit and vegetable markets are allowed to function from 7am to 11 am. Police staff will be at all marketplaces to ensure the footfall of consumers.

“The whole initiative is to avoid crowding of people. Some major stores also give a-15 minute window for shopping, which has been effective to keep social distance. Thirty minutes is enough to purchase vegetables. People should support this initiative,” said a police official, on the request of anonymity.

Vinod Sakpal, a fruit seller in Pimpri said, “Such a rule should have been implemented earlier by the administration. Public don’t listen to us and they keep crowding.”

Theragaon resident Manasi Laad said, “I avoid going to markets like Pimpri and prefer to take vegetables from road-side vendors. It is costly, but there is not such a huge crowd like in the big markets.”