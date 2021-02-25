PCMC’s Covid positivity rate jumps from 6% to 25% in 10 days
The Covid positivity rate, which was 6 per cent in the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation till February 15, has seen a massive surge to 25 per cent, as of February 24.
Currently, in PCMC, there are a total 3,164 Covid positive cases, of which 2,427 are in home isolation and 743 patients are in hospital.
“The positivity rate has gone up and most of the numbers are noticed among youngsters. On February 15, the positivity rate was only 6 per percent, while it is increasing every day and now it has reached 25 per cent on February 24,” said Rajesh Patil, PCMC commissioner, on Thursday.
In PCMC, there are a total of 2,575 beds currently available for Covid patients.
“Currently, we are conducting 2,000 covid tests every day, which will be increased to 3,000 in the coming days. Private hospitals will also be starting to conduct tests in a few days. We will allocate the hospitals for the same,” added Patil.
The PCMC administration currently has 19 containment zones listed.
“In these containment zones we are also just sealing the blocks where patients are found and not the complete building. If there more than 11 cases found, then the entire area will be sealed,” added Patil.
The PCMC administration has also increased vigilance at hotels and public places.
“Till now, we have fined 18 hotels in PCMC and collected ₹45,000 in fines from them. My only request to all is to follow norms. People need to support us if we don’t want lockdown situations like the past,” added Patil.
PCMC’s Covid spike
A look at the number of Covid positive cases between Feb 18 and Feb 25
Date No of positive patients
February 25 468
February 24 425
February 23 204
February 22 223
February 21 298
February 20 202
February 19 281
February 18 180
February 17 227
February 16 142
February 15 100