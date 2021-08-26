PCV immunisation drive begins in Ludhiana

Dr Kiran Ahluwalia, civil surgeon, Ludhiana, inaugurated the PCV (pneumococcal conjugate vaccine) immunisation programme at the civil hospital on Wednesday.

Introducing the vaccine, DC Varinder Kumar Sharma said that it would be administered free of cost in all the government hospitals. District immunization officer Dr Raj Kumar said this vaccine would be administered in routine to children at 6 weeks, 14 weeks, and 9 months. Each child would be given three doses. The vaccine protects against serious and potentially fatal pneumococcal infections.