Civil surgeon Dr Kiran Ahluwalia inaugurated the drive in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (HT)
PCV immunisation drive begins in Ludhiana

DC Varinder Kumar Sharma said the vaccine it would be administered free of cost in all the government hospitals
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON AUG 26, 2021 12:59 AM IST

Dr Kiran Ahluwalia, civil surgeon, Ludhiana, inaugurated the PCV (pneumococcal conjugate vaccine) immunisation programme at the civil hospital on Wednesday.

Introducing the vaccine, DC Varinder Kumar Sharma said that it would be administered free of cost in all the government hospitals. District immunization officer Dr Raj Kumar said this vaccine would be administered in routine to children at 6 weeks, 14 weeks, and 9 months. Each child would be given three doses. The vaccine protects against serious and potentially fatal pneumococcal infections.

