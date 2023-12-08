PDA lodges FIR against realtors close to Atiq

Prayagraj Development Authority on Friday lodged an FIR against builders close to slain mafia-politician Atiq Ahmed. The task force constituted by Prayagraj police commissioner Ramit Sharma is also tightening the noose around Atiq’s close aides, business partners and relatives under ‘Operation Octopus’.

Executive engineer at Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) Anil Kumar lodged an FIR at Airport police station against realtor Atul Dwivedi, Ajeet Vikram Pandey Madhukar Mishra and their associates.

In the complaint, the PDA official alleged that Atul Dwivedi who is director of two real estate companies Metro Infraventure and Shikhar Green Agrotek, was doing plotting business at Katuhla Gauspur without any layout and planning and approval of concerned authorities.

The action was taken against the illegal plotting under Uttar Pradesh City Planning and Development Act 1973. The unauthorised plotting was being carried out at 90 bighas of land and was demolished on October 13. Later, investigations revealed that Ajeet Vikram Pandey, Madhukar Mishra and Atul Dwivedi were involved in the illegal plotting. The trio had close connections with Atiq Ahmed.

PDA officials said that despite the demolition of constructions at the illegal plotting, the accused continued the work following which an FIR has now been registered against them.