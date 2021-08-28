Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / PDP youth wing meet not allowed, Mehbooba slams police authorities
others

PDP youth wing meet not allowed, Mehbooba slams police authorities

Former J&K chief minister and PDP president, Mehbooba Mufti, on Saturday criticised the authorities for not allowing the party’s youth wing to hold a meeting in Bijbehara town
By HT Correspondent, Srinagar
PUBLISHED ON AUG 28, 2021 11:42 PM IST
PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti. (HT File)

Former J&K chief minister and PDP president, Mehbooba Mufti, on Saturday criticised the authorities for not allowing the party’s youth wing to hold a meeting in Bijbehara town. After the police didn’t allow the meeting, PDP workers held a small protest demonstration against the government.

Mehbooba even accused police of beating up the PDP workers. “PDP youth is not being allowed to conduct a meeting in Bijbehara today. The gates leading to Mufti sahab’s grave have been locked & blocked with barbed wires. Can @JmuKmrPolice explain why were these young men roughed up (sic.)?” tweeted Mehbooba.

The former chief minister blamed the government for pushing the people of Kashmir to the wall.

“Daily encounters where militants are killed have become a source of celebration for GOI. But PDP doesn’t believe in violence or dignity in death. We want to fight peacefully and politically. By discouraging political activities GOI is pushing Kashmiris to the wall (sic.),” she said in another tweet.

PDP chief spokesman and youth leader Suhail Bukhari said despite government creating hindrances in the working of the party, they will continue to raise their voice. “Our fight is for a greater cause and this will continue and party workers will not get deterred by coercive measures.”

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

With dip in Covid cases, J&K plans to reopen higher education institutions

Poonch man arrested for armed robbery, murder in Mysuru

NIA chargesheets 7 terrorists in Handwara narco-terrorism case

Six more die of Covid in Himachal
TRENDING TOPICS
Kabul Attacks
Horoscope Today
Taliban
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
The Empire Review
India vs England
Chehre Movie Review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP