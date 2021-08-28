PDP youth wing meet not allowed, Mehbooba slams police authorities

Former J&K chief minister and PDP president, Mehbooba Mufti, on Saturday criticised the authorities for not allowing the party’s youth wing to hold a meeting in Bijbehara town. After the police didn’t allow the meeting, PDP workers held a small protest demonstration against the government.

Mehbooba even accused police of beating up the PDP workers. “PDP youth is not being allowed to conduct a meeting in Bijbehara today. The gates leading to Mufti sahab’s grave have been locked & blocked with barbed wires. Can @JmuKmrPolice explain why were these young men roughed up (sic.)?” tweeted Mehbooba.

The former chief minister blamed the government for pushing the people of Kashmir to the wall.

“Daily encounters where militants are killed have become a source of celebration for GOI. But PDP doesn’t believe in violence or dignity in death. We want to fight peacefully and politically. By discouraging political activities GOI is pushing Kashmiris to the wall (sic.),” she said in another tweet.

PDP chief spokesman and youth leader Suhail Bukhari said despite government creating hindrances in the working of the party, they will continue to raise their voice. “Our fight is for a greater cause and this will continue and party workers will not get deterred by coercive measures.”