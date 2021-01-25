IND USA
Pedestrian killed in accident on Pune-Nashik road

PUNE A pedestrian was killed after he was run over by a vehicle while crossing Pune-Nashik road on Sunday evening
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 11:12 PM IST
PUNE A pedestrian was killed after he was run over by a vehicle while crossing Pune-Nashik road on Sunday evening.

The deceased man has been identified as Gyan Bahadur Jograj Madai, according to police.

The accused man has been identified as Mahesh Namdev Pawar, a resident of Supe in Parner area of Ahmednagar, who was driving the vehicle registered at Ahmednagar.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by Mohan Dharamsingh Bohra (25), a resident of Nanekarvasti area where the accident took place.

A case under Sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 337, 338, 304(a) (causing death due to negligence) of Indian Penal Code along with Section 184 of Motor Vehicle Act has been registered at Chakan police station.

