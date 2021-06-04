People more distressed with BJP than Covid: Akhilesh

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav said on Friday that even as the BJP was busy in ‘thinking, contemplating, feasting, and resting’ while preparing for the UP assembly elections round the corner, people in the state were more distressed with the BJP government mismanagement and misrule than the Covid pandemic.

“Under the government mismanagement people are not getting treatment for Covid and black fungus and a large number of lives have been lost. Now, when the BJP has realised that the power is slipping out of its hands, then the top BJP leadership, out of exasperation, is running between Delhi and Lucknow,” Akhilesh said in a statement.

He said: “The truth is that both the BJP cadre and RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh) volunteers have gone into hibernation owing to their disregard by the party and the government. The BJP is unnerved. The situation is such that when a BJP envoy from Delhi tries to placate one leader in Lucknow, then someone else gets disenchanted. Intense activities are going on in the BJP to overcome differences that have cropped up.”

Akhilesh said with both the government and the party were in disarray and the government was trying to mislead people with false Covid data and statistics and projecting a success story out of failure. “But now people can’t be fooled. They have decided to dislodge the BJP in the 2022 polls and bring back the SP government”, he said.

Meanwhile, several people took membership of Samajwadi Party in the presence of Barabanki Sadar SP MLA Dharmraj Singh alias Suresh Yadav, at the party’s Sadar office in Barabanki on Friday. Welcoming the new members into the party Suresh Yadav said that the ruling BJP betrayed the youth, Dalits, backwards and minorities by showing them dreams but never fulfilling any of them. As most of the new members who joined were youths, he said that the Samajwadi Party had a large youth cadre who were constantly engaged in struggling for people. He said that in 2022 polls Samajwadi Party would return to power with full majority.