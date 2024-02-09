People offer Friday Namaz under tight security in Gorakhpur

Muslim community members offered Namaz under enhanced security measures around the city mosques on Friday and prayed for peace in the country. For representation only (HT FIle Photo)

Senior police officials, including DIG Anand Kulkarni, divisional commissioner Anil Dhingra, district magistrate Krishna Karunesh along with SP city Krishna Kumar Bishnoi were mobile in highly sensitive areas and heavy force was deployed at Madina Masjid, Jama Masjid Road, Ghasi Katra and Rajghat area.

Experience Delhi’s rich history through a series of heritage walks with HT! Participate Now

DIG Anand Kulkarni stated that the police was maintaining vigil on each activity and was on high alert in Maharajganj near Nepal Border.

A rush of Namazis at Shahmaroof, Gorakhnath, Radoolpur was witnessed, and cleric Mufti Motiur Rahman appealed to people to maintain peace to defy the conspiracy of certain forces to disrupt peace. He also condemned police high-handedness in the demolition of the madarsa in Haldwani.

Mufti Akhtar Hussain vehemently condemned the Uttarakhand government for imposing uniform civil code and said that it was against the spirit of the constitution and an encroachment on the rights of the minorities granted by it.

Police force was on maximum alert in towns near the Indo-Nepal Border during Friday Namaz as there are several madarsas along the border. Similarly, in Kushinagar district, police personnel were patrolling Hata and Kasya towns to maintain peace.