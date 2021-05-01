People struggling to get beds, oxygen and medicines in Haryana

As Covid-19 cases continue to surge in Haryana, people are struggling to get hospital beds, oxygen cylinders, ICU beds and medicines, especially in Rohtak, Sonepat, Jhajjar and other NCR districts.

An army personnel of a village in Jhajjar said that he and his wife tried to get an oxygen bed for his 48-year-old mother, whose Covid report tested negative but CT scan confirmed 60% lung damage.

They managed to get a temporary oxygen bed at a private hospital in Rohtak at 5.30pm. His wife said they made several calls to PGIMS officials, private hospitals, helpline numbers, etc and at last, PGIMS medical superintendent Dr Puspha Dahiya assured them of providing an oxygen bed.

A Kathura resident said that he tried for three days to get an oxygen bed for his father, who is a retired army personnel.

“Despite all efforts, we did not get a bed in Rohtak, Jhajjar and Sonepat. Finally, my mother’s friends helped in getting a bed at army hospital, Ambala, where he is undergoing treatment,” he added.

Similar is the story of hundreds of patients who are failing to get oxygen beds in Rohtak, Sonepat, Jhajjar, Hisar and Jind.

HT team spoke to many district health officials and private hospital staff in these districts and they said that oxygen beds, cylinders and ICU beds are unavailable.

Dr Arvind Dahiya, head of Kainos Hospital in Rohtak, said that they have no ICU beds and they are helpless.

Jhajjar civil surgeon Dr Sanjay Dahiya said all ICU and oxygen beds in district are occupied and they are getting hundreds of calls every second with people seeking help.

Senior functionaries of PGIMS admitted that they don’t have vacant oxygen and ICU beds and many patients have to go back due to this.