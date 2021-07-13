Petrol price crosses 107-mark in Mumbai

The price of petrol crossed ₹107 in Mumbai on Monday and reached ₹107.20 per litre. Diesel price did not witness a surge and remained stable at ₹97.29.

On Sunday, the price of one-litre petrol was at ₹106.93.

Fuel prices in the city have been on an increase since May 3, with petrol crossing the ₹100-mark in Mumbai on May 29.

In Maharashtra, Parbhani had the costliest petrol on Monday at ₹109.50.

At Thane, petrol was priced at ₹107.32 after a surged of 27 paise.

Transporters have stated that the rising fuel prices are having an effect on the rates of essential commodities. They have urged the government to reduce the excise duty and value added tax (VAT) on fuel prices.

“There is a dire need to provide immediate relief to the transport sector which is on the verge of a collapse. The situation is getting worse by the day due to low demand and the rising fuel prices, and ever-rising operating costs. The rising fuel prices also have a cascading effect on the prices of commodities and inflation is at an all-time high. Even the oil companies have suggested that the government reduce excise duty to provide relief to citizens as well as cut down on inflation in the country, but it seems that the arrogance is at an all-time high,” said Bal Malkit Singh, chairman, All India Motor Congress (AIMTC).