Petrol price surges to 103.08 per litre, diesel crosses -95 mark in Mumbai

Fuel prices in the city surged on Friday, following which a litre of petrol was available at an all-time high of ₹103.08 after an increase of 26 paise in its rate. The price of one litre of diesel reached ₹95.14 after a surge of 30 paise was witnessed.

On Thursday, petrol and diesel were priced at ₹102.82 and ₹94.84 per litre, respectively.

In neighbouring Thane, one litre of petrol was priced at ₹103.21 on Friday, while the rate of diesel reached ₹95.26 per litre.

In Maharashtra, the highest fuel prices were recorded in Parbhani, with one litre of petrol costing ₹105.42, while diesel was priced at ₹95.93 per litre.

Citizens have urged the state government to reduce the value added tax on petroleum products in the city.

“There is a daily rise in fuel prices. It is getting impossible to manage. The state government should immediately reduce taxes on petrol and diesel and make it feasible for people,” said Sonali Patil, an Andheri resident.

Transporters’ bodies across India have decided to stage a one-day protest against fuel hike on June 28 and would announce an indefinite agitation if their demands are not met. “There will be a nationwide protest on June 28 across the country and a memorandum will be submitted to the Prime Minister. It has been decided to prepare for an indefinite nationwide chakka jam [blockade] if similar situation persists,” Bal Malkit Singh, chairman, All India Motor Congress (AIMTC) said.