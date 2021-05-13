PGIMER’s herbal antiseptic working wonders on animal wounds too

After showing promising results among humans, ‘Sepil’, a new herbal antiseptic is effectively treating animal wounds as well, as per authorities of Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) here.

Sepil has been developed by Prof Vikas Gautam, department of medical microbiology, Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, after extensive research spanning over a decade. The innovative drug has been granted patent and licence.

“The antiseptic was able to heal even bad wounds of dogs after application,” says Dr Inderjeet Singh, vice-chancellor, GADVASU.

He revealed that owing to the initial success of Sepil in chronic non-healing human wounds, we started using it on animals at the veterinary hospital here.

Clinicians noticed up to 80% healing of wounds within six days among dogs.

The V-C said one could barely recognise that there ever was a wound at the site after the application of Sepil along with the initial use of systemic antibiotics for five days.

“The filling of the void created by the bite, no scarring and the normal hair appearance in the follow up were clearly visible. With this herbal formulation, debridement surgeries can be avoided. Moreover, pet owners can skip physical visits to the vet amid the Covid pandemic. They can apply Sepil at home and need not come to the hospital for dressing, debridement etc,” said the V-C.

“The results have been encouraging with quick healing and good rejuvenation of around 5X2 cm deep wounds,” said Dr Navdeep Singh, head of veterinary surgery department at GADVASU.

He stated that testing was going on in more animals and soon concrete data would be compiled.

Sepil is likely to be the much-awaited solution for non-healing wounds, said Prof Vikas Gautam, the inventor of this formulation.