PGIMS Rohtak sees lowest count of Covid patients since April 10

With just 79 Covid-19 patients, Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), Rohtak, on Monday saw its lowest count of patients under treatment since April 10. On April 10, the hospital had 81 patients admitted in the Covid ward, while on April 20, the number rose to 221 and subsequently went up to 306 on April 25. The patient count at the hospital continued the upward spiral, touching 371 on May, shooting up to 1, 334 on May 15 before dropping to 110 on May 31.

PGIMS medical superintendent Dr Pushpa Dahiya said cases started decreasing from the third week of May and the demand for ventilator beds has also gone down.

“As many as 35 patients were on ventilator support on May 1, 55 on May 15, 38 on May 31 while now, the hospital has 16 patients on ventilator. The second wave is stabilising and we are hopeful that the situation will further improve by the end of this month. We have a total of 566 total beds for Covid patients out of which only 79 are occupied at the moment. The death count has also decreased,” she added.

She said the hospital is now preparing to tackle the third wave in which, according to experts, children are likely to be affected. “We have started working to set up 600 beds for children, out of which, 400 are oxygen beds and 100 each are ICU and normal beds. Three bottling plants will be established at PGIMS by July 15,” Dr Dahiya added.

A senior PGIMS doctor said they have opened beds for non-Covid patients as the number of Covid-19 cases has seen a major decline. “At the peak of the second wave, we had more than 400 patients, now the number is below 80 but the black fungus cases are rising. The number of elective surgeries is much lower than pre-covid times. People are visiting the hospitals only for emergencies,” the doctor added.