Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / PGIMS Rohtak sees lowest count of Covid patients since April 10
others

PGIMS Rohtak sees lowest count of Covid patients since April 10

PGIMS medical superintendent Dr Pushpa Dahiya said cases started decreasing from the third week of May and the demand for ventilator beds has also gone down.
By Sunil Rahar, Rohtak
PUBLISHED ON JUN 08, 2021 01:45 AM IST
The hospital is now preparing to tackle the third wave in which, according to experts, children are likely to be affected. (Representational image) (HT FILE)

With just 79 Covid-19 patients, Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), Rohtak, on Monday saw its lowest count of patients under treatment since April 10. On April 10, the hospital had 81 patients admitted in the Covid ward, while on April 20, the number rose to 221 and subsequently went up to 306 on April 25. The patient count at the hospital continued the upward spiral, touching 371 on May, shooting up to 1, 334 on May 15 before dropping to 110 on May 31.

PGIMS medical superintendent Dr Pushpa Dahiya said cases started decreasing from the third week of May and the demand for ventilator beds has also gone down.

“As many as 35 patients were on ventilator support on May 1, 55 on May 15, 38 on May 31 while now, the hospital has 16 patients on ventilator. The second wave is stabilising and we are hopeful that the situation will further improve by the end of this month. We have a total of 566 total beds for Covid patients out of which only 79 are occupied at the moment. The death count has also decreased,” she added.

She said the hospital is now preparing to tackle the third wave in which, according to experts, children are likely to be affected. “We have started working to set up 600 beds for children, out of which, 400 are oxygen beds and 100 each are ICU and normal beds. Three bottling plants will be established at PGIMS by July 15,” Dr Dahiya added.

A senior PGIMS doctor said they have opened beds for non-Covid patients as the number of Covid-19 cases has seen a major decline. “At the peak of the second wave, we had more than 400 patients, now the number is below 80 but the black fungus cases are rising. The number of elective surgeries is much lower than pre-covid times. People are visiting the hospitals only for emergencies,” the doctor added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Zomato India’s latest tweet is what all mothers are concerned about. Seen it yet

Six-year-old’s Anne Boleyn birthday cake amuses tweeple. ‘Remarkable’, say many

Pandas play around in a water hole, netizens call it 'summer goals'

Ludo, a game of chance or skill, Bombay HC to decide. Memes flood Twitter
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Petrol Price
Dilip Kumar
World Food Safety Day
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP