Phagwara man’s bid to smuggle out liquor bottles in milk containers foiled

The Mohali police nabbed a Phagwara resident who was trying to smuggle out liquor bottles from Chandigarh by concealing them in milk containers.

Police recovered 12 cases, carrying 114 liquor bottles, which were meant for sale in Chandigarh only.

The accused has been identified as Mandeep Singh, a resident of Phagwara.

Phase 1 station house officer, sub-inspector Shivi Brar said that acting on a tip-off, a naka was set up at Phase-1. “During checking, we found 144 bottles (12 cases) of liquor, made for sale in UT only being smuggled in milk containers on a bike,” the cop said, adding, “We are trying to find out how long he has been into liquor smuggling. During initial questioning, we found out that he planned to sell the liquor at higher rates in Phagwara.”

A case under the Excise Act has been registered against the accused. “He will be produced before the court on Tuesday,” said the SHO.