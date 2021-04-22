Home / Cities / Others / Pharmacist arrested for selling Remdesivir on black market at Rs10K a vial
Pharmacist arrested for selling Remdesivir on black market at Rs10K a vial

PUNE A pharmacist has been arrested for selling Remdesivir at exorbitant rates on the black market has been arrested by the Pune police on Wednesday
PUBLISHED ON APR 22, 2021 07:55 PM IST
PUNE A pharmacist has been arrested for selling Remdesivir at exorbitant rates on the black market has been arrested by the Pune police on Wednesday.

Remdesivir is a drug used to treat Covid-19 patients,

The arrested man has been identified as Ankit Vinod Solanki (26), a resident of Sukhwani Complex in Dapodi.

The police had received information about a man of Solanki’s description selling Remdesivir on the black market in Kondhwa.

The police sent a decoy customer and contacted Solanki who called him near a restaurant in Kausarbagh, Kondhwa, according to a statement issued by the Pune police.

“He took the customer to a lane besides the restaurant and showed him two injections. For one injection he asked for 10,000. He demanded 10,000 cash and 10,000 through an online transfer,” read the police statement.

Solanki, a pharmacist by profession, stole another person’s prescription and wrongfully used it to buy the drug from Sanjeevani Medical store at Sassoon General Hospital.

He allegedly confessed to have illegally sold injections procured from Sanjeevani Medical, according to the statement.

A case under relevant Sections of Indian Penal Code, Drugs Prices Control Order, Essential Commodities Act, and Drugs and Cosmetics Act has been registered at Kondhwa police station against Solanki.

